Nebraska football came into the Big Ten opener with momentum, sitting at 3-0 and showing signs of a revival under coach Matt Rhule. But a 30-27 loss to No. 21 Michigan on Saturday added another painful chapter to a long history of underperformance against ranked teams.

Nebraska has now lost 28 straight to AP-ranked opponents, Fox Sports analyst RJ Young reminded everyone via X, formerly Twitter.

Yes, the Huskers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats, Akron Zips, and Houston Christian Huskies by big margins to start the season. The offense looked sharp early, and the scoreboards were friendly. But when the stakes rose, when they played someone in the Top 25, the familiar flaws showed.

Michigan ran roughshod through Nebraska’s defense, especially up front. The Wolverines rushed for 286 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per carry, including a 75-yard touchdown jaunt by Justice Haynes. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, but Michigan’s pressure and the flat performances in the trenches made things harder than they should’ve been. On defense, missed tackles and breakdowns against Michigan’s big plays only amplified what already looked like a mismatch.

In the end, the game did end up going down to the wire, with Michigan securing the win only by three points thanks to Dominic Zvada's 21-yard field goal. But that's what separates the ranked teams from the rest: they find a way to win.

Rhule talked a good game about improvement and potential. There’s reason for optimism; the Huskers do look better in some areas than they have in recent years. But until Nebraska closes games like this one against ranked, physical, deep teams, those hopes will feel hollow. Every failed stop, every time the offense surrendered momentum, reminds fans why that 28-game drought looms large.

The loss dropped Rhule’s record against ranked opponents even further in the red, particularly as he hasn’t yet guided Nebraska to a win over a Top-25 team since taking over. For now, the Cornhuskers will have to settle for close, frustrating defeats instead of signature wins. If Nebraska wants to prove this season is different, it needs to stop looking good in tune-ups and start delivering when it counts, against the teams everybody notices.

Fans waiting for that shift aren’t wrong to expect more than competitive losses. Nebraska has shown it can dominate lesser opponents. It’s time to prove they can beat the best.