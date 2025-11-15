Minnesota will feature running back Darius Taylor in his first full game since Week 7 against No. 8 Oregon on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Taylor has been dealing with a series of injuries this season, limiting him to just six games and 96 touches. His most recent absence came after carrying the ball only once in the Gophers' 41-3 loss to Iowa on October 25. He also missed the Gophers’ Week 10 win over Michigan State.

The 6-foot, 215-pound running back has been a rushing master for the Minnesota offense when healthy. This season, he has totaled 80 carries for 354 yards and one touchdown, ranking second on the team in rushing. He has also contributed 16 receptions for 134 yards, the most of any Gophers back. Last season, Taylor played 12 games, stacking up 1,336 total yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Freshmen Fame Ijeboi and Cam Davis have carried the load in Taylor’s absence. Ijeboi has piled up 384 yards and two touchdowns on 82 carries this season, though his impact in the passing game has been minimal with 10 receptions for 44 yards. Gopher has historically performed well with Taylor active, as Minnesota holds a 14-6 record in games where he logs more than 10 touches.

The Gopher will also see the return of cornerback Za’Quan Bryan, wide receiver Logan Loya (113 snaps), and cornerback Mike Gerald (59 snaps), all of whom had missed previous games due to injuries.

Meanwhile, linebacker Joey Gerlach has been ruled out for the season, and defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence is listed as questionable. Other players unavailable include wide receiver Kenric Lanier II, safeties Garrison Monroe and Simon Seidl, offensive lineman Aluma Nkele, and defensive tackle Theorin Randle.