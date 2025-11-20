No. 22 Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula has been listed as doubtful on the initial SEC availability report ahead of the Tigers’ Week 13 matchup against No. 8 Oklahoma this Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, per On3's Pete Nakos. The designation suggests he is more likely to miss the game than play, though it does not officially rule him out.

Pribula hasn't taken the field since Oct. 25 after suffering a non-fractured dislocated ankle in Missouri’s 17-10 loss to Vanderbilt. The injury forced him to miss the Tigers’ subsequent games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Braving limited participation in practice last week and appearing in pregame warmups against the Bulldogs, Pribula ultimately sat out, leaving true freshman Matt Zollers to start in his place. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday indicated he is preparing for Zollers to start again, but added that Pribula is progressing rapidly in his rehabilitation under the guidance of the team’s medical staff.

In addition to Pribula, the Tigers’ initial Wednesday report included junior defensive end Langden Kitchen listed as probable after missing the Mississippi State game due to injury, and freshman wide receiver and punt returner DaMarion Fowlkes as questionable. Kickers Blake Craig and quarterback Sam Horn are both out for the season, with Craig out of action due to an ACL injury and Horn suffering a tibia injury.

Missouri enters the contest at 7-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play. The Tigers began the season 5-0 but have dropped three of their last four contests, including close losses to Alabama and Vanderbilt. Missouri has averaged 209.2 passing yards per game (91st in the FBS) and 241.7 rushing yards per game (6th), scoring 34.9 points per game (23rd). Defensively, the Tigers have allowed 169.9 passing yards (16th) and 104.8 rushing yards (17th) per game, while surrendering 19.9 points per contest (25th).

Oklahoma, ranked eighth, enters the game with an 8-2 record, boasting wins over Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, and Alabama. The team, however, has struggled in the run game, ranking 97th nationally with 130.7 rushing yards per game. The Sooners’ defense allows 6.2 yards per passing attempt (22nd), facing Missouri’s passing attack that averages 7.1 yards per attempt.

This matchup carries College Football Playoff implications, particularly for Oklahoma, which needs a win to secure its spot in the playoffs. Missouri and Oklahoma will release follow-up injury reports on Thursday and Friday nights, with a final report 90 minutes before kickoff.