The Mountain West Conference is in ‘serious dialogue' to bring North Dakota State University (NDSU) into the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as a football-only member starting this upcoming season, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported Friday. A deal could be finalized as early as this weekend, concluding more than a year of negotiations between the Bison and the conference.

If the move becomes official, NDSU would join Northern Illinois as the conference's second football-only member, increasing the league's football membership to 10 teams for 2026. The full-time members will include Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, San Jose State, Wyoming, Hawaii, and UTEP. This expansion comes amid a period of significant realignment, with Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State recently departing for the Pac-12.

North Dakota State has been the benchmark for excellence in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) over the last 15 years, claiming 10 national championships between 2011 and 2024. During this period, the Bison have won 90 percent of their games and captured 10 Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) titles. In postseason play since 2008, NDSU holds a 51-6 record, the most FCS playoff wins in history. This past season, the Bison finished 12-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play, entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed before a narrow second-round loss to Illinois State. Illinois State subsequently advanced to the title game, where they fell to Montana State.

The Bison also have a respected record against FBS opponents. Since transitioning from Division II in 2004, they have gone 9-5 against FBS teams. Between 2010 and 2016, NDSU recorded six consecutive wins over FBS programs, including Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Iowa. Their most recent FBS games were close losses to Arizona in 2022 and Colorado in 2024.

Article Continues Below

North Dakota State is expected to pay a substantial entrance fee to join the Mountain West, in addition to a $5 million NCAA entry fee required for any school moving from FCS to FBS. While negotiations over the fee are ongoing, Mountain West presidents have reportedly agreed in principle to extend the invitation, backing the Bison's jump to FBS.

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen has confirmed the program's intent to compete at the highest level of Division I football, saying outright that the school would explore the opportunity if presented. Other sports at North Dakota State will continue competing in the Summit League.

The Mountain West recently unveiled a new media rights package, including CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW, and Kiswe, coming at a time when the conference is dealing with realignment-related legal battles. Adding North Dakota State would be another win for the conference's football profile.