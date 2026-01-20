All eyes Monday night are on the Indiana-Miami College Football Championship Game at at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Of course, ESPN's Pat McAfee is where the action is as part of the big game's coverage. Before the contest started, the former Indianapolis Colts punter even made his Indiana-Miami pick, predicting Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers to emerge as national champions.

As the action gets underway, so does McAfee’s social media activity.

A quick look at his official X (formerly Twitter) account would reveal a steady stream of posts about the showdown between the Hoosiers and the Canes.

In any case, the support for the Hoosiers and the Hurricanes and the overall interest in the contest are very much felt beyond just McAfee and those inside the building.

Few would have predicted before the 2025 college football season that Indiana football would win the Big Ten championship and secure the No. 1 seed in the CFP, let alone go all the way to the national title game. The same can be said about Miami, which has exceeded expectations, especially for a No. 10 seed. For one, the Hurricanes were the ones who dethroned the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they defeated the then-reigning national champs in the quarterfinal portion of the College Football Playoff.

One can expect McAfee to keep up his live-tweeting for the rest of the contest — and even after a new national college football champion is crowned. He should also have plenty to say about a lot about this game in his incredibly popular podcast.