Indiana football's head coach eliminated anxieties ahead of the National Championship game in a unique way. Curt Cignetti overslept — making him well rested for Miami.

Most college football coaches tend to rise before sunlight. Sometimes the thought of hoisting the crown keeps them up throughout the night. But CBS Sports' Jenny Dell revealed what time Cignetti woke up.

“He is so confident with this teams preparation and that they are ready to go in this matchup, he even slept till 9:30 this morning!” Dell said during her live report from Miami.

IU fans now have assurance their 64-year-old head coach won't dose off on the Hard Rock Stadium sidelines.

Is well-rested Curt Cignetti enough for Indiana to will past Miami?

The Hoosiers enter the Hurricanes' home venue brimming with confidence. They're the 8.5-point favorite with the nation's No. 1 ranking.

This game will be new for IU and Cignetti, though, compared to the opposing head coach Mario Cristobal.

Miami's leader won a national title before — as an offensive tackle during the Hurricanes' famed late 1980s/early 1990s run. Cristobal owns two national championship rings as a player, but one other one as a coach. He won one alongside Nick Saban at Alabama for the 2015 season when Cristobal coached the offensive line.

Cignetti, though, knows about winning with Saban too — securing the first of six titles at ‘Bama in the 2009 season as recruiting coordinator.

This final College Football Playoff contest brings forth countless of intriguing matchups, not just limited to coaches. IU will be thinking about countering dynamic Miami freshman Malachi Toney. Cristobal and his defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, however, have Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and his weapons to deal with.

The nation now knows Cignetti isn't sleeping on this Miami team — even after getting plenty of sleep. He'll be wide awake and locked in, handing IU fans the assurance there'll be no yawning. Monday night's winner, though, will be up all night celebrating.