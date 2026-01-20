When Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti told fans to “get your tickets now,” he probably didn’t expect them to literally annex South Florida.

Hard Rock Stadium became “Bloomington South” on Monday night as No. 1 Indiana took on the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite the game being played in the Hurricanes' backyard, Pete Thamel reported a staggering 60-40 fan split in favor of the Hoosiers.

The “sea of red” was so deafening that even Tom Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis had to pull up to the sidelines to see the spectacle for themselves.

SAFE TO SAY THIS IS AN INDIANA HOME GAME. WE TOOK MIAMI OVER. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/1NScO2FYWH — Handshake Bets (@HandshakeBets) January 20, 2026

The energy wasn't just in the stands. On the field, Indiana’s offense, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, looked every bit like the juggernaut that entered the night 15-0. Mendoza, the California transfer who has been a revelation for the Indiana Hoosiers, came into the game leading the nation with 41 passing touchdowns.