The breakout star of the 2025 Arizona Bowl was, Snoop Dogg? The famed rapper and entertainer pulled into Tucson two days after entertaining the NFL Christmas crowd during Lions and Vikings. But he ended up stealing the spotlight from Fresno State football and Miami of Ohio, literally.

The legendary musician and media personality was interviewed during a kickoff. But he broke from the interview to show his nose for the football — by diving for the ball in the end zone.

Snoop Dogg caught the kickoff mid-interview in HIS OWN BOWL GAME 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/SkkvRKidJk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“C'mon man, I'm just doing it all today,” Snoop Dogg told the CW Network.

The bowl contest features Snoop as the host. He ended up watching a big defensive battle that likely would've won over “Coach Snoop.”

Arizona Bowl witnesses history between Fresno State-Miami (OH)

Snoop witnessed Fresno State take down Miami (Ohio) 18-3 behind a mammoth defensive outing. The Bulldogs make bowl history in the process — surrendering the fewest points in the history of the bowl game. Even before Snoop became the official host.

Fans who tuned in likely got disappointed by the low scoring. Yet outside of Snoop's recovery attempt in the end zone, the game delivered zany moments.

The shirtless section: Arizona Bowl Edition pic.twitter.com/vNPUYrkR5G — Kevin Thomas (@KevoPosts) December 28, 2025

The bowl game also became the most highly attended one involving a Mountain West Conference team this season, drawing 37,232 people. Snoop even held a large block party as part of the pregame festivities.

Snoop had a fun block party outside the Arizona Bowl pic.twitter.com/6hQB8Ba3De — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 27, 2025

He even played the role of videographer as he captured Miami players trotting onto the field.

Snoop's catching all the angles at his bowl game 😂 pic.twitter.com/TKVKurtXBL — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 27, 2025

But he gifted victory chains for the winning team the Bulldogs for each and every player, captured here by Fresno State insider for 247Sports Jackson Moore.

Victory swag for Fresno State includes championship hats, shirts, and a chain. Snoop Dogg is signing many of the hats. #FresnoState #GoDogs @BarkBoard https://t.co/zCVD2QwCWu pic.twitter.com/uWvrCxhC1K — Jackson Moore (@JacksonMoore247) December 28, 2025

The Bulldogs bottled the RedHawks to only 192 total yards (72 passing) while forcing three sacks and an interception. Saturday's win also becomes the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) postseason win for FS head coach Matt Entz — who previously led North Dakota State. Entz also manages to overcome a dud season opener against Kansas to complete Fresno State's 9-4 season.