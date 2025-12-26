Snoop Dogg knows how to put on a show.

The Grammy-nominated rapper performed a medley of his classic hits infused with some Christmas songs. Snoop began the show being introduced by Martha Stewart, with whom he has collaborated several times over the years.

Martha Stewart kicking things off for Snoop Dogg here at U.S. Bank pic.twitter.com/uJedKKE6Os — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles native had some musician friends join him on the stage for the Snoop Dogg Holiday Party, such as the KPop Demon Hunters, country star Lainey Wilson, and world-renowned singers Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli.

“NFL, Netflix, and your Uncle Snoop on Christmas Day?” Snoop said in the press release prior to his show performance. “We’re servin’ up music, love, and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy. That’s holiday magic Santa can’t fit in a bag.”

Many fans turned to social media to share their thoughts on Snoop Dogg's performance.

“Didn’t have Andrea Bocelli joining the Snoop Dogg halftime party on my bingo card. But it was special,” one fan wrote.

“Only Snoop Dogg could turn NFL Christmas halftime into a whole vibe,” another fan wrote on X.

One fan enjoyed the show so much that he wrote that “Snoop Dogg with the greatest Halftime Show of All Time.”

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to performing at events associated with the NFL. The “Gin & Juice” co-headlined Super Bowl 56 alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. He performed “The Next Episode,” “California Love,” and “Still D.R.E.” during the Super Bowl, which was the first-ever dedicated entirely to hip-hop.

Over the years, Netflix has been expanding into sports coverage, beginning with the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in 2024. They have since struck a three-year agreement with the NFL to stream the Christmas Day games.

Last year, Beyoncé took the stage for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens halftime show, which was dubbed the Beyoncé Bowl. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, Post Malone, and Shaboozey joined her on stage.

Following the Vikings and Lions game, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will play at 8:15 p.m.