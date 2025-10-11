The Texas Longhorns are taking on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday for the Red River Rivalry game. It's one of the most anticipated contests in college football, and it appears both teams got into it before kickoff.

Moments before kickoff, a video showed both teams in each other's faces in one of the end zones, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic. It doesn't appear to be a fight or a scuffle, as no punches were visibly thrown. But it was definitely a heated exchange between Texas and Oklahoma.

Not quite a scuffle or fracas, but Oklahoma and Texas exchange words heading to the one tunnel. pic.twitter.com/6h0GmpVxzJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Longhorns own a 64-51-5 record over the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. However, Oklahoma has had the better of Texas since the year 2000, as the Sooners are 17-9 in the last 26 games played. They hope to remain undefeated with a big win over a huge rival on Saturday.

Texas opened the 2025-26 season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Since then, the Longhorns have suffered two losses. Steve Sarkisian and his team surprisingly lost to the Florida Gators in a 29-21 Week 6 loss. Additionally, quarterback Arch Manning has been less than stellar to begin the year.

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners are on fire this season. The Sooners enter the Red River Rivalry with an undefeated 5-0 record. A victory over Texas would be another notch under the belt for what has been a fantastic campaign so far. The program has leaned on the brilliant play of quarterback John Mateer, who has been one of the Heisman Trophy favorites throughout the season.