On Saturday, the Oklahoma football program will take the field for its Red River Rivalry game against Texas. There has been plenty of question as to whether quarterback John Mateer, who was recently injured in a game against Auburn, would be able to make his return for this contest.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, fans got their answer.

“Oklahoma QB John Mateer is not listed on the SEC injury report. He appears to be good to go for OU against Texas,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Mateer had to undergo surgery on the hand injury that forced him to exit the team's win against Auburn, but thankfully, it wasn't something that required a long-term recovery process, opening up the door for Mateer to be able to return as soon as this week.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma football has done a good job of holding down the fort in the absence of their quarterback, entering the Texas matchup as the number six ranked team in the country.

Still, the Red River Rivarly has produced some wild contests over the years, especially the last few seasons, so the Sooners are no doubt aware that they'll have to bring their A game in order to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, Texas is limping into this matchup on the heels of their loss against Florida last week, which sent the Longhorns out of the AP top 25 poll altogether.

In any case, Texas and Oklahoma are set to kick things off on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. The game will be carried by ABC.