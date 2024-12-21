Shane Gillis and Nick Saban had a hilarious exchange on the Pat McAfee Show before Indiana and Notre Dame clashed in the College Football Playoff. Gillis called Saban “a cheater” and explained that the Alabama football program paid players before NIL took place. Not surprisingly, Saban took zero exception to the joke and had a blank stare the entire time. While Gillis took back his joke, it left a mark on Saban for the rest of the show.

Some funny comments came to the duo. One X user jokingly said “It appears Nick will not be attending Shane’s next show.” Another user said “Alabama Jones might be the best line on College Gameday this season.” However, Gillis's comments sparked a mixed bag of responses and comments all across the college football spectrum.

In Saban's first season in retirement, he's been a guest on a number of shows. Most notably, he's joined College Gameday through the final weeks, as well as the SEC Championship game. Not to mention, he's shown more of his personality, much more than his time with Alabama football.

Nick Saban and Shane Gillis viral moment sparks some interesting perspectives

In his career, Saban has six National Championships with the Crimson Tide. He also has 206-29 record with the university and never had a losing season. Despite the success, he's been under scrutiny for paying players under the table. Gillis thought it would be funny to bring it up once again. Still, Saban wanted none of it, and didn't try to hide it.

For Gillis, he's a Notre Dame fan, and has been a big celebrity over the last few years. As a star on the comedy scene, he's been known for his impression of President Donald Trump. Furthermore, he's expanded his repertoire by being in numerous commercials and special guest appearance.

As long as Saban is on the show, the College Gameday audience might not see Gillis anymore after his comments.