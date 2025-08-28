Coming off their first bowl game victory in a decade, the hype for Nebraska's 2025 college football season is already off the charts. Senior safety DeShon Singleton does not believe fans are ready for what the Cornhuskers will bring in their Week 1 matchup with Cincinnati.

Nebraska kicks off Week 1 of the 2025 college football season in Kansas City against Cincinnati on Thursday night. Singleton believes that what the team has planned will take every fan by surprise.

“We gonna make people in wheelchairs stand up,” Singleton said in a behind-the-scenes sitdown with CBS Sports. “You heard me? Yeah. Get like that, I'm telling you.”

Singleton is Nebraska's top returning tackler, racking up 71 stops in 2024. While the Cornhuskers lose significant members from their front-seven, Singleton returns to lead an experienced secondary unit. Returning starters Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog and Ceyair Wright join him to form an underrated group in 2025.

Entering year three under Matt Rhule, Nebraska has improved on its record every season since 2021. The Cornhuskers' 7-6 season in 2024 marked their first stint in the top-25 rankings since 2019 and their first winning season since 2016.

The Big 10 is notoriously competitive, but the Huskers have a fairly forgiving schedule, given the circumstances. Rhule believes that this iteration of Nebraska is his most talented team since joining the program, as it looks to compete for a conference title in the 2025 college football season.

Nebraska begins 2025 college football season against Cincinnati

As soon as Nebraska's 2024 season ended, Dylan Raiola claimed he is aiming for the College Football Playoffs in 2025. If that is the team's goal, it will begin against Cincinnati in Week 1.

The Bearcats went just 5-7 in 2024, but they are expected to be one of the most improved teams in the Big 12. Head coach Scott Satterfield added numerous high-level transfers, including Tawee Walker, Jeff Caldwell, Evan Pryor, Cyrus Allen, Joe Cotton and Taran Tyo.

Despite the improvements for Cincinnati, Nebraska is still favored to win the game by a touchdown. However, with both teams improving on both sides of the ball, it will be difficult to gauge which program has progressed more throughout the offseason. With both teams aiming to compete for a title in 2025, the winner will gain a significant advantage ahead of conference play.