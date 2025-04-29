Before the college football transfer portal opened up this year, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule noted that he was expecting a lot of departures. He was not kidding. The Cornhuskers have lost 36 players to the transfer portal this offseason, and four of those departures came on Tuesday morning. TE Ian Flynt, OL/DL David Borchers, WR Hayes Miller and CB Evan Taylor are all leaving the Nebraska program.

Transfer portal departures are part of the game, but four in one day before the clock strikes noon doesn't happen very often. The Cornhuskers have experienced the negatives of the transfer portal this offseason, that's for sure. Let's take a closer look at the recent departures.

Nebraska TE Ian Flynt

Ian Flynt spent just one season with the Nebraska football team before deciding to enter the college football transfer portal. Flynt was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, and he came to the Cornhuskers from Katy, Texas. He played in one game last year as he made his college debut against UTEP. He did not record any stats in that game.

Nebraska OL/DL David Borchers

David Borchers spent two seasons with Nebraska before deciding to leave the program. He ended up redshirting both years as he did not see any game action. Borchers came to the program as an offensive lineman, but he ended up switching over to the D-line last spring. Borchers was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, and he came to Nebraska from Eldridge, Iowa.

Nebraska WR Hayes Miller

The 2024 season was Hayes Miller's first and only season with the Nebraska football team. He played in one game and ended up redshirting. Miller did not record any stats during that one game. Miller came to the Cornhuskers as a walk-on after spending one season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He hauled in three receptions for 30 yards during his one year of community college football.

Nebraska CB Evan Taylor

Lastly, CB Evan Taylor also entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Like the other three players that we talked about, he didn't get a lot of playing time (he received none, for that matter) and ended up redshirting last year. Taylor was a three-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, and he came to the Cornhuskers from Waxhaw, North Carolina.

It's never fun to see players leave via the transfer portal, but the good news for the Nebraska football team is that none of these guys were impact players that were going to receive significant playing time.