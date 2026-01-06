Nebraska football finally found its transfer quarterback in Kenny Minchey, but he flipped to Kentucky a day after, forcing Matt Rhule to pivot fast. The Cornhuskers stayed calm, but they also stayed aggressive. The search now widens after Dylan Raiola left the Nebraska football program, and the next move at quarterback will shape everything that follows.

Matt Rhule did not waste time after Kenny Minchey flipped. He reset the board and reopened conversations already in motion. Nebraska focused on visits. It focused on fit. It also focused on keeping energy steady inside the locker room as the portal continued to churn.

Reporting from On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos outlined the next wave of names and visits. UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea is expected in Lincoln soon. Missouri transfer Beau Pribula is also lining up a trip. Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles adds another strong option with upside and experience. All three would arrive with the chance to compete right away. All three bring different strengths to the room.

The next wave of Nebraska football visits

Florida transfer DJ Lagway is the swing piece. Meanwhile, Nakos reported that Nebraska is pushing to land a visit as Lagway moves through a busy travel schedule. In response, Rhule and his staff want him on campus. They believe in showing the plan face to face. After all, they know January visits can flip momentum fast. Because of that, urgency now defines this stretch.

At the same time, Colandrea has already visited Florida State and Georgia Tech. Similarly, Pribula took a look at Virginia Tech. In addition, Chiles has been tied to Nebraska since he announced his transfer. None have committed. So the window stays open. And the race stays alive.

Even so, Dylan Raiola’s exit still lingers over the program, but it does not freeze it. Instead, the Cornhuskers move forward. The staff bets on evaluation. The fans watch the flight trackers and refresh the updates. In the end, everyone around Nebraska football is now focused on one thing: who will be the quarterback that leads the team forward?