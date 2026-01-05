Nebraska is coming off a loss to Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, finishing its 7-6 season. As Matt Rhule looks to reshape his roster, via the College Football Transfer Portal, he has added a new offensive lineman. While many former Iowa State players are heading to Penn State, this one will be heading to a different Big Ten team.

Three-year starting offensive linemen Brendan Black has committed to Nebraska, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Black was a three-star recruit out of The Bolles School in Florida, where he was ranked as a top 100 interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. The lineman started seven games in his true freshman season, playing in ten games. He would start 13 more games in 2024 and ten in 2025. Overall, he had 30 starts for the Cyclones, all of them at right guard. He entered the portal as a four-star transfer, 66th overall and third among interior offensive linemen according to 247Sports.

He will also be a significant boost to Nebraska's run game. The guard was a key component of the Iowa State offense, which ranked 45th in the FBS in rushing yards per game. They also had over 150 yards in each of the last seven games, while running back Carson Hansen earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors behind Black. Meanwhile, Nebraska was 77th in the run this past season.

Nebraska is replacing both starting guards from the 2025 season. Rocco Spindler started all 12 games on the right side of the line before missing the Distribution Bowl due to surgery. He is now out of eligibility. Meanwhile, Henry Lutovsky has made 27 starts over his Nebraska career, and at the left guard position this past campaign. He is possibly an NFL Draft pick.

This is the second commitment the team has brought in via the transfer portal, as Nebraska has signed Kenny Minchey, a former Notre Dame quarterback.