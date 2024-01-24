Nebraska football's Dylan Railoa was widely considered to be the top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, but rankings started to scatter in the fall. Raiola was the No. 1 quarterback in the class for quite some time, garnering comparisons to the NFL's Patrick Mahomes. When Raiola's recruiting got murky, with the decommittment from Georgia, fluctuations in the rankings occured. He's now the No. 2 quarterback, behind Ohio State's Julian Sayin, per Dan McGlynn at All Huskers.

Raiola ranks behind Sayin in the 247 Sports rankings, and stands behind both Sayin and Florida quarterback commit DJ Lagway in the On3 rankings. He had a phenomenal senior season in his first year with Buford, but he dropped from the No. 1 overall player a year ago to the No. 6 player in the nation. This may have something to do with the uncertainty of Nebraska football and the hype Raiola left with his departure from the Bulldogs.

Article Continues Below

There have been arguments on changed rankings, depending on where the player is committed. Fans and media have mentioned that when a player is committed to a top SEC program, they get a boost in their ranking, but when they choose to either stay with their hometown team or a program that doesn't have a solid future, they drop.

Raiola is certainly one of, if not the best quarterback in the class and there's no debate for the talent he has. He's the most versatile signal caller in 2024. The incoming freshman should have success with an experienced head coach like Matt Rhule who could walk him thought the collegiate and professional process.