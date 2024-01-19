Will Dezephen Walker join Matt Rhule's Nebraska football squad?

Matt Rhule is bringing more promising players to the Nebraska football program. His first season with the Cornhuskers saw him notch only three wins in the Big Ten Conference and five victories overall. Now, he is looking to find talents such that they could get close to a conference title or even make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. The latest player involved with them is DeZephen Walker.

The Nebraska football squad is enlisting some help in their rushing department. A step in that direction is an upcoming visit from DeZephen Walker. The second-best running back in the class of 2026 is headed to Lincoln to check out how Matt Rhule runs the system and how he could possibly fit in the Cornhuskers' rotation, per On 3 Sports.

His official visit is slated for the 20th of January. If all goes well, the Cornhuskers will be beating out a lot of competition. Programs like Kansas State, Arkansas, Oregon, Tennessee, Missouri, and others have reached out for his commitment. There is still no decision on his side but one program stands out among the others.

Will the Nebraska football program lose him to Kansas?

The Jayhawks are their biggest rivals for his commitment. Walker's latest visit was to the Kansas football program's facilities. He had a lot of good things to say but the way running back coach Jonathan Wallace spoke to him may have enlightened his mind, via Jon Kirby of Rivals.

“Overall, the most important factor is coaching. I want to have a great coach who has a great interest in me as a player and a person. I also want to be a part of a great championship program that can help me succeed on the field and in the classroom throughout my collegiate career,” Wallace declared.

He also further stressed how important playing time is for him. There is a need for him to not be in a squad that is already stacked with running backs such that he could shine and not have to fight for his spot a lot. This is tough competition for the Nebraska football squad. Will they be able to sway him to play for the Big Ten conference team instead?