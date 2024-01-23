The 49ers quarterback's brother had been with Nebraska before flipping.

Former Nebraska football quarterback Chubba Purdy has decommitted from San Jose State University and will instead head to Nevada.

The move comes just eight days after he originally announced his commitment to San Jose State and only one day after the Spartans officially announced that they had hired former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Previous head coach Brent Brennan left SJSU to become Arizona's next head coach.

A head coach leaving opens up a 30-day window for players to decide if they want to enter the portal and seek a new school.

Chubba managed 382 passing yards, 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) in five games played for Nebraska football in 2022. Last year, Purdy appeared in six games, tallying 147 passing yards, 73 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Prior to his tenure with Nebraska football, Purdy spent two years with Florida State Football.

In 12 games, Nebraska football finished 2023 with a losing record, going 5-7 overall under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. While that wasn't much of an improvement over the previous season, a silver lining in this year's season came at the end of October when the Cornhuskers held a 5-3 record, winning five out of their last six games. However, they finished the season with four straight losses.

Nebraska football may not be considered a top team right now, but Rhule just managed to secure five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class. Raiola coming in could be another reason why Purdy has decided to opt for the portal.

Nevada finished 2023 with a 2-10 record and hired Jeff Choate as their new head coach.

Purdy will likely end up competing with redshirt junior Brendon Lewis, who started 10 games for Nevada last season.