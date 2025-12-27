The New Mexico Lobos got to enjoy a historic kick return touchdown during their matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl on Friday night.

Going into the matchup, New Mexico stood out as one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference. They had an excellent campaign as they secured bowl eligibility in convincing fashion, taking on Minnesota in a quality showdown.

The Lobos' special highlight took place in the first minutes of the fourth quarter. Damon Bankston got the ball from Minnesota's kickoff as he took it all the way to the house for the 100-yard touchdown. It was a unique moment for the Rate Bowl as it marked the first 100-yard kick return touchdown in the bowl game's history.

THE FIRST 100-YARD KICK RETURN TD IN THE HISTORY OF THE RATE BOWL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nad0SOuayj — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

How New Mexico played against Minnesota

It was an amazing feat for New Mexico to get with the kick return touchdown, but they fell short in a 20-17 loss to Minnesota.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the contest. They refused to create any distance from each other until the overtime period. Even though New Mexico scored a field goal to take the lead, Minnesota fired back with a huge touchdown drive to come out as Rate Bowl champions.

Jack Layne struggled throughout the course of the contest as New Mexico got its scores via the special teams unit. He completed 14 passes out of 25 attempts for 88 yards but threw an interception and fumbled the ball in the process.

Damon Bankston and James Laubstein were active in the rushing attack, having 25 carries for 114 yards combined. Keagan Johnson stood out from the receiving offense with four catches for 42 yards. Bankston came next with five receptions for 23 yards, while Dorian Thomas caught three passes for 15 yards.

New Mexico ends the year with a 9-4 overall record, going 6-2 in its Mountain West matchups. The team finished at second place in the conference standings, being above the San Diego State Aztecs and Boise State Broncos while only behind the UNLV Rebels.