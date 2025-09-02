Bill Belichick begins a new chapter as the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach. But there is one thing that will stick with him going into coaching college football: wearing his cutoff hoodies.

Coaches typically wear short-sleeved or long-sleeved polo shirts, depending on the weather, for every game. For Belichick, he usually donned a cutoff hoodie, which became his signature appearance when coaching on the sidelines.

Before the Tar Heels' season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs, Belichick took part in an interview for the ESPN broadcast. When the reporter asked him about the cutoff hoodies, the veteran coach had a humorous response.

Classic Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/R8Bfn29F83 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Bill Belichick, North Carolina looks in first half

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels had a chaotic first half against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The game started with North Carolina getting on the scoreboard first. Their first drive was fluid in the best of ways, getting whatever they wished on most of the downs. It ended with Caleb Hood finding his way into the end zone with the eight-yard rushing touchdown.

The Tar Heels lost their momentum after that. TCU went on to score 20 unanswered points, even getting an interception return touchdown in the second quarter. North Carolina went quiet on offense after their opening drive, being unable to find cracks in the Horned Frogs' defense for the remainder of the half.

With 30 minutes remaining in the game, this leaves plenty of time for Belichick to make adjustments as the score remains relatively close. However, it will require more consistency and playmaking from the squad to get a win at home to kickstart the Belichick era in solid fashion.

After this game, the Tar Heels will prepare for their next matchup. They will be on the road, facing the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.