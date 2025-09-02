North Carolina football walked into a sold out crowd anxiously ready to launch the Bill Belichick era. He fired off some early fireworks via Caleb Hood against TCU.

The Tar Heels opened the game with a famed Belichick formation the two-tight end set. Gio Lopez then shredded TCU with a combined 58 passing yards on back-to-back plays. But Hood capped the drive by powering into the end zone on this run:

The ESPN cameras immediately went straight to Belichick on the sideline to get his reaction. Belichick gave a famed response reminiscent of his NFL past: The blank stare.

UNC, though, fired up the Kenan Stadium crowd on a seven-play, 83-yard drive to take the early 7-0 lead.

North Carolina sparks reactions for first Bill Belichick TD by Caleb Hood

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Social media became ablaze with Belichick reactions before the game. They ignited further after the Hood touchdown.

Famed Tar Heels legend Michael Jordan showed a more stoic side. With Fox Sports College Football capturing the image of “His Airness” in the booth.

Jordan joined a plethora of UNC legends for Belichick's debut. Ranging from Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor (who won two Super Bowls with Belichick via the New York Giants), Julius Peppers to even Belichick's former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss taking in the action.

But Chris Vannini of The Athletic reacted to the masterclass of that opening drive.

“North Carolina makes that look easy. Bullied TCU at the line and Gio Lopez delivered some dimes. The Belichick era can't start better than that,” Vannini said on X.

Inside Carolina was another impressed by the early Belichick/UNC TD.

“Whew. That’s how you start a season. Caleb Hood 8-yard TD run out of the pistol. Gio Lopez hit Jordan Shipp for 39 and 19 yards on the 7-play, 83-yard drive. Roy Williams clapping his approval beside Michael Jordan. Tar Heels lead 7-0 and are averaging 11.9 yards per play,” they wrote on X.

Millions of CFB fans eagerly anticipated how Belichick's first game would flow. Even Belichick's old pal Nick Saban dropped his take as an attendee of the event.

UNC and Belichick immediately won over the sea of Tar Heel blue and white. But UNC settled for the 7-7 tie to end the first quarter.

More NCAA Football News
Among the 15 individuals named to the 35th sports hall of fame is former wide receiver for the chiefs Sylvester Morris.
Jackson State surges up in the latest FCS pollsRandall Barnes ·
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) stiff arms Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Florida State football slapped with $50,000 fine after Alabama upsetJordan Llanes ·
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken speaks to officials during the first half against the Tarleton State Texans at Michie Stadium.
Army HC Jeff Monken’s classy response to Larry Pickett’s heroic actionsRichard Pereira ·
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) walks off the field after 34-17 win at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan football’s Sherrone Moore makes hilarious Bryce Underwood request after debutZachary Weinberger ·
Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) dances in celebration after the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee flips 4-star recruit from SEC rivalLorenzo J Reyna ·
Nov 9, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.
Florida State football’s Guz Malzahn on offensive coordinator dutiesZachary Weinberger ·