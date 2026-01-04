After a nightmare first season with North Carolina football, Bill Belichick has found who could potentially be his next starting quarterback. On Sunday morning, the Tar Heels landed a commitment from former Maryland and Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin last offseason but suffered a knee injury in the season opener. He tried to give it a go in one more game, against his former team in Maryland, but re-injured his knee and missed the rest of the season.

The Virginia native was the starter for the Terrapins in 2024, playing in 11 games and throwing for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Belichick will be hoping to get the best out of Edwards to get the Tar Heels program moving in the right direction in year two.

