Despite everything that went wrong in Bill Belichick's first season as North Carolina football head coach, there was no shortage of intrigue. Well, the NFL legend just ensured that Chapel Hill will remain a headline machine in 2026. The Tar Heels are hiring Bobby Petrino to be their new offensive coordinator, per Chris Low, Pete Nakos and InsideCarolina.

The polarizing figure most recently served as the interim HC for Arkansas, the program he initially led from 2008-11 before a motorcycle crash exposed an affair he was having with a female employee. Petrino also served two stints as head coach for Louisville, famously aiding in the development of Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. He will now team up with arguably the best defensive mind the game has ever seen.