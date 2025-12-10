The Baltimore Orioles have reentered the MLB offseason spotlight as they engage with the Washington Nationals in trade discussions involving left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Early indications suggest interest is real, but progress toward a finalized deal remains limited.

The discussions carry weight for both teams, as the Orioles seek a frontline upgrade and the Nationals look to accelerate its rebuild with a significant prospect haul that aligns with its long-term plan.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, noting the teams have remained in steady contact about a possible move for the young starter. His update offered rare insight into a potential Nationals and Orioles trade that could influence the trajectory of both clubs in 2026 and beyond.

“The Nationals and Orioles have had steady communication about MacKenzie Gore, sources said tonight. There is no indication yet that a deal is close.

The Orioles have not completed a trade with the Nationals since the franchise moved to D.C.”

If completed, this move would mark the first trade between the organizations since the Nationals relocated to Washington in 2005. The long-standing freeze, largely fueled by disputes surrounding their shared regional sports network, has made such talks nearly unthinkable for two decades.

From a baseball standpoint, Gore’s value is clear. The 26-year-old southpaw made his first All-Star team in 2025, posting a 4.17 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 159.2 innings. He remains under team control through 2027, giving Baltimore the type of cost-effective, high-upside arm it has been seeking all winter.

For the Nationals, moving the southpaw would fit a rebuild strategy aimed at acquiring multiple top prospects. Baltimore, armed with one of baseball’s deepest farm systems, could meet that price if it decides Gore is the missing piece to elevate its playoff hopes.

While there’s no indication a deal is imminent, the conversation itself signals progress — perhaps the thawing of the coldest rivalry in modern baseball history.