The beginning of the Bill Belichick era as the head coach of the North Carolina football team did not go according to plan, to say the very least. Belichick and the Tar Heels raced out to a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game and proceeded to get obliterated from there, ultimately losing by a final score of 48-14 in front of their home fans.

One viral moment occurred toward the end of the game when the ESPN broadcast was returning from commercial break, when announcer Kirk Herbstreit appeared to say “they're bad” in reference to the Tar Heels as Rece Davis welcomed the audience back.

However, Herbstreit has since gone on X, formerly Twitter, to claim that this is not actually what he said.

“Must be a slow night..not sure why this is so confusing. I said ‘YOU’RE bad' to my spotter Deron for something funny he said when we were just coming back on air,” said Herbstreit, quote tweeting a post from Barstool Sports.

Herbstreit then bizarrely asked for credit for his role on the broadcast Monday evening.

“Instead of making up things I said how bout giving Rece, Holly, and I some love for getting through that game-those games are by far the toughest games you announcers have to call,” he added.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were not on board with that sentiment.

“Everyone give me a pat on the back for doing what I'm paid millions of dollars to do,” mocked one fan.

“Oh no! You had to get paid a bunch of money to watch a blowout? How will you ever recover?” added another.

“Stunning and brave Kirk thank you,” joked another user.

Tough times in Chapel Hill

While North Carolina football wasn't necessarily expected to be elite in Bill Belichick's first season at the helm, fans were probably hoping for a better result than what they saw on Monday evening.

The Tar Heels looked powerless on both sides of the ball against an unranked TCU team, and Belichick didn't appear to have many adjustments when things went south.

North Carolina will next take the field on Saturday against Charlotte.