The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 12 with a mix of anticipation and mild amusement. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is preparing for his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. The fifth-round pick earned plenty of praise outside of Berea this week for doing what the Browns expected him to do since the moment he arrived with Cleveland. Sanders watched extra film, carried his tablet everywhere, took first-team reps, and handled the job with a calmness that teammates might've said stood out.

In short, he prepared like an NFL quarterback. However, Cleveland has made it clear that nothing about this moment is being treated as a victory lap.

Sanders earned the start after taking all the top reps in practice, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was dealing with a concussion. This is noteworthy after Sanders spent the early part of the season buried on the depth chart. His cameo in last week’s loss to Baltimore was rocky. Sanders completed only four passes and struggled against a Ravens defense that blitzed at every opportunity. Still, the Browns saw value in handing him the keys for a full week and giving him a plan built around his strengths.

The Raiders could be more forgiving in Shedeur Sanders' Browns starting debut

The Raiders defense presents a more forgiving test. They rank near the bottom of the league in pressure rate and sacks. Moreover, they rely on a simple structure that should give Sanders clearer reads. Cleveland will look to lean on rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on the ground. In the passing game, meanwhile, they will mix in quick throws, screens, and play-action plays to settle Sanders into a rhythm. Coaches have stressed the importance of cutting down the deep backfield drops that created catastrophic sacks in his college career, which should help his NFL career get off the ground.

There is also an added twist that Sanders has not ignored. Las Vegas is one of the teams that passed on him multiple times during the 2025 NFL Draft. The matchup brings him face-to-face with a franchise partially owned by Tom Brady, who once sent him encouraging messages. However, Brady did not intervene when the Raiders chose other players.

For the Browns, the objective is simple. They want Sanders to be poised and efficient. More importantly, they want him to give an offense that has labored all season a chance to breathe. If he manages to do that, he will earn even more lighthearted congratulations for doing exactly what he was drafted to do.