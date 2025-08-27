The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin the new season with a Week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. With the season opener right around the corner, it sounds like Bill Belichick has finally named who will be the starting quarterback.

Reports indicate that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback for North Carolina, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Initial reports claimed that Lopez was in a position battle with Max Johnson. However, it appears the transfer quarterback has won the job.

“UNC coach Bill Belichick announces that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels. Lopez came to UNC after spring ball. He's a dual threat who threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for 7 last year.”

Gio Lopez is coming off a strong season at South Alabama that saw him record 2,559 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns while owning a 66.0% completion percentage. He also totaled 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, making him a true dual-threat quarterback. Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels hope Lopez can bring that type of success to the program this coming season.

We'll see Gio Lopez in action on Monday, September 1, when the Tar Heels take on the Horned Frogs. It should be a good challenge for both Lopez and Bill Belichick, as both are making their debut for North Carolina.

This will be Belichick's first year ever coaching at the college football level. He brings plenty of NFL experience to the table, winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots. North Carolina hopes to elevate its program and become a true threat in the ACC Conference.

Look for Lopez to potentially become a star for North Carolina, as he seemingly has the tools to do so. Especially if he can continue finding the same success he found at South Alabama.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the National Championship Trophy as he celebrates after winning 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football bold predictions for 2025 seasonScotty White ·
Alabama Florida State bold predictions, Kalen DeBoer on the left, Mike Norvell on the right, Doak Campbell stadium in the background
Alabama vs. Florida State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Bryan Logan ·
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III hit the sled during the first practice session of the preseason for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Alabama football defense dealt tough injury blow for opener against Florida StateJackson Stone ·
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamier Johnson (9) and defensive back Terry Jones Jr. (12) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Why Notre Dame football wouldn’t join a 20-team Big TenPreston Byers ·
Steve Sarkisian on the left, Ryan Day on the right. Ohio Stadium in the background, texas ohio state bold predictions
Texas vs. Ohio State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Bryan Logan ·
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend.
Why Jeremiyah Love is happy not being a Notre Dame football captainYasmin Edañol ·