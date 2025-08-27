The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin the new season with a Week 1 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. With the season opener right around the corner, it sounds like Bill Belichick has finally named who will be the starting quarterback.

Reports indicate that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback for North Carolina, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Initial reports claimed that Lopez was in a position battle with Max Johnson. However, it appears the transfer quarterback has won the job.

“UNC coach Bill Belichick announces that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels. Lopez came to UNC after spring ball. He's a dual threat who threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for 7 last year.”

Gio Lopez is coming off a strong season at South Alabama that saw him record 2,559 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns while owning a 66.0% completion percentage. He also totaled 463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, making him a true dual-threat quarterback. Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels hope Lopez can bring that type of success to the program this coming season.

We'll see Gio Lopez in action on Monday, September 1, when the Tar Heels take on the Horned Frogs. It should be a good challenge for both Lopez and Bill Belichick, as both are making their debut for North Carolina.

This will be Belichick's first year ever coaching at the college football level. He brings plenty of NFL experience to the table, winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots. North Carolina hopes to elevate its program and become a true threat in the ACC Conference.

Look for Lopez to potentially become a star for North Carolina, as he seemingly has the tools to do so. Especially if he can continue finding the same success he found at South Alabama.