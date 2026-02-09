North Dakota State football spent Saturday in “serious dialogue” about potentially joining the Mountain West Conference. Now that's become a reality.

ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel revealed NDSU making the elevation on Super Bowl Sunday.

“North Dakota State has agreed to a deal to join the Mountain West in football only for 2026. The school is expected to pay nearly $12 million to join the league, which is in addition to the $5 million it will pay the NCAA to move to FBS,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

The Bison rise as the latest team to become involved in conference realignment.

What Mountain West looks like with North Dakota State joining

The realignment cycle rearranged the MWC.

Gone will be traditional powers San Diego State, Boise State and Fresno State. Colorado State and Utah State also join those three into the new Pac-12 Conference effective 2026. The conference will keep Oregon State and Washington State but also is adding Lonestar State representation with Texas State joining.

Now what does the MWC look like ahead of the '26 season?

Article Continues Below

San Jose State and Hawai'i will remain. Same with Air Force, New Mexico, Wyoming, Nevada and UNLV. But now UTEP leaps from Conference USA and over to the MWC. And the Miners aren't the only newcomer here.

MAC powerhouse Northern Illinois is another jumping ship — handing the MWC additional Midwest representation.

But now NDSU hands NIU a Midwest neighbor. Yet the Bison bolting out of the Big Sky looked to be in the works for awhile.

NDSU is the renown national powerhouse in the Football Championship Subdivision realm — with 10 national titles since 2011.

Former Bison coaches have moved onto the MWC. Past NDSU national champion Craig Bohl led Wyoming including recruiting Josh Allen. Matt Entz took over at Fresno State this past season and went 9-4.

This move looks bound to ignite College Football Recruiting efforts for NDSU in the elevation to FBS.