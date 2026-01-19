Lately, Northwestern football has been making some critical moves. They just hired former Raiders coach Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. Additionally, Northwestern landed former Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles.

On Monday, they added to their roster by getting former Florida State RB Gavin Sawcuck, per Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports. Altogether, Sawchuck ran for 1,463 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Northwestern has signed Florida State RB transfer Gavin Sawchuk, @mzenitz and I have learned for @CBSSports. Sawchuk has run for 1,463 yards and 19 TDs on 5.1 ypc in his career, which began at Oklahoma. https://t.co/aEpRhFo0Ya pic.twitter.com/cGB7eqCIBy — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 19, 2026

Sawchuck, 22, hails from Louisiana and attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. While there, he was named the Colorado Gatorade Football Player of the Year in his junior and senior seasons. Altogether, he finished with 5,724 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Initially, he committed to Oklahoma in 2022. In his first season, he redshirted and had 17 carries and 105 rushing yards. Also, Sawchuck played in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, in which Florida State defeated Oklahoma 35-32. Altogether, he rushed for 1, 410 yards and 19 touchdowns during his time in Norman. Afterwards, Sawchuck decided to transfer to Florida State after three years at Oklahoma.

At Florida State, Sawchuck had 109 carries for 486 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2025 season. Northwestern is coming off winning the GameAbove Sports Bowl 34-7 over Central Michigan. They finished the season at 7-6.

Lately, Northwestern has captured other notable transfers, including OT Arkel Anugwom (Alabama), LB Kobie McKinzie (Oklahoma), Jamaal Johnson (EDGE, UCF), Jackson Kleather (Kicker, Bowling Green), David Anchondo (OT, Saginaw Valley State), and Grant Seagren (OT, Oklahoma State).

At the same time, the Wildcats have seen some notable departures. Among them are kicker Jack Olsen to Miami, defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. to the NFL Draft, and defensive back Jaheem Joseph to West Virginia and UNLV.