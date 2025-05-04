Coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent college football history, Florida State is still attempting to put the pieces back together. Head coach Mike Norvell took a big step forward on Sunday by landing the commitment of former Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk from the college football transfer portal.

Florida State announced the addition of Sawchuk on their football team's social media pages. He lands in Tallahassee with two years of eligibility remaining.

Sawchuk confirmed his entry to the spring college football transfer portal in April, less than two weeks after the Sooners added former Cal running back Jadyn Ott. His younger brother, Gabe Sawchuk, remains on the Oklahoma roster.

Through three years at Oklahoma, Sawchuk compiled 977 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He broke through in 2023, racking up 744 rushing yards on a stellar 6.2 yards per carry. However, he struggled to find a role behind Jovantae Barnes and Taylor Tatum in 2024, managing just 128 yards and one touchdown.

Sawchuk will immediately compete with former Alabama transfer Roydell Williams and sophomore Kam Davis for the starting job. Williams was expected to lead the backfield in 2024, but instead ran for just 53 yards in four games. He will return for his sixth season in the fall, where he will have to battle Sawchuk and Davis in the preseason.

Florida State follows up on Gavin Sawchuk commitment

Within hours of announcing Sawchuk's commitment, Florida State added more talent in the college football transfer portal. The Seminoles made another splash with former North Carolina wideout Gavin Blackwell, giving them two key transfers on the same day.

Sawchuk and Blackwell join Florida State's incoming spring transfer class, which already includes offensive linemen Joshua Raymond, Jaelyn Matthews and TJ Ferguson, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams. Earlier in the offseason, the Seminoles added quarterback Thomas Castellanos, tight end Randy Pittman and offensive linemen Adrian Medley and Gunnar Hansen, among others.

After going just 2-10 in 2024, Florida State desperately needs a rebound season in 2025. With Norvell's job clearly on the line, he has committed himself to improving his team through the college football transfer portal.