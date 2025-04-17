Notre Dame football is losing the son of a Chicago Bears legend to the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish are coming off a phenomenal third season under Marcus Freeman. Last year's team won three games in the College Football Playoff to make it to the National Championship game against Ohio State. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes were too much for the Fighting Irish, collecting their ninth national title.

Despite the optimism about the program's overall state, Notre Dame football is losing several players from last year's roster. According to National Recruiting / Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, that now includes safety Kennedy Urlacher, who is entering the transfer portal. The class of 2024 recruit is the son of legendary linebacker Brian Urlacher, who saw limited action in his one year in South Bend. Urlacher departs with three years of eligibility remaining.

Marcus Freeman has elevated the Fighting Irish back to where they belong

Marcus Freeman had made steady progress during his time in South Bend, and now Notre Dame football feels like a perennial national title contender again. The Fighting Irish will again be right in the thick of the playoff hunt going into next season, and the schedule for 2025 brings about several intriguing matchups. Marcus Freeman's team will open the season on August 31 at its historic rival, Miami. That's followed by home clashes against Texas A&M and Purdue before some eye-opening matchups against Arkansas and Boise State.

Some of the usual suspects pop up on the schedule after that, but no game on this schedule can be considered a gimme, and Marcus Freeman's program will need to remain locked in for all of 2025. Of course, there is more margin for error with the twelve-team bracket, but this is a rare schedule that Notre Dame football is taking on next season, with the only Group of 5 teams being Boise State and Navy.

Despite the departures of players like Urlacher, this group does return some key contributors from 2024. The headline returner is star running back Jeremiyah Love, who will have Heisman Trophy hype behind him. In addition to Love, Marcus Freeman will be returning a very strong defense led by new DC Chris Ash.

Overall, the expectations remain the same in South Bend. This program has not won a national title since 1988 under Lou Holtz, and Marcus Freeman will be expected to inch closer and closer to breaking this drought. And looks like he's going to have another squad that could be the Notre Dame team of this century.