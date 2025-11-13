Notre Dame received difficult injury news ahead of the Fighting Irish’s road game at No. 23 Pittsburgh. Junior wide receiver Jaden Greathouse was officially ruled out with a lingering hamstring injury. It marks the sixth straight game the Austin, Texas native will miss. It's also a major setback for a Fighting Irish offense that hoped to get one of its most dynamic playmakers back on the field.

Greathouse had been listed as questionable earlier in the week. However, head coach Marcus Freeman indicated the wideout was unlikely to suit up. Freeman revealed that Greathouse recently underwent a procedure to remove built-up blood from his hamstring, part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the muscle and accelerate the recovery process.

“JG is putting in so much work to get that hamstring where it needs to be,” Freeman said. “We had to extract some blood from it because that’s part of the healing process. Mentally, he’s in a good place, but he’s as frustrated as anybody. He wants to be out there.”

Greathouse last played on Sept. 27 against Arkansas and has been limited to four catches for 73 yards this season. His absence has opened the door for transfer Will Pauling, who has filled in at slot receiver. Freeman has praised Greathouse’s attitude despite the extended absence, noting that he continues to contribute in meetings and practices.

What's the next best step for Notre Dame's Jaden Greathouse?

The junior’s injury was initially considered minor when it occurred in practice before Notre Dame’s win over Boise State on Oct. 4, but it has proven more severe than expected. Freeman’s comments suggest the program will remain cautious with his return, particularly with two winnable games against Syracuse and Stanford closing out November.

Should Greathouse remain sidelined for the rest of the regular season, he would retain two years of eligibility. While speculation has circulated about his long-term future, Freeman emphasized that the focus remains on his full recovery.

For a Notre Dame team still chasing a strong finish, losing Greathouse again underscores the toll of injuries and the importance of depth at wide receiver.