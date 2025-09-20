Notre Dame football loses kicker Noah Burnette when the Fighting Irish face Purdue football on Saturday. The loss creates a significant adjustment for the Irish. His absence comes ahead of a critical non-conference showdown. It also forces the coaching staff to rework the special teams plan. The challenge grows larger with Notre Dame sitting at 0-2. The Irish are looking to avoid a deeper hole early in the season. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported the update. He also added that Leonard Moore and DeVonta Smith enter the game as decisions to be made at kickoff.

Without Noah Burnette, Notre Dame loses a reliable option in close scoring situations. Burnette delivered consistency in his role, bringing stability to the special teams unit and easing pressure on the offense. Now the Fighting Irish must rely on depth at the position. They hope the next man up can handle the high-stakes environment against a Big Ten opponent. The late timing of the news only adds to the uncertainty, and the coaching staff must quickly reshape the game plan.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame football faces several other injury questions across the roster. Coaches will determine the status of Moore and Smith before kickoff, and both players normally provide valuable defensive support. If they cannot play, the Irish could face added challenges against a Purdue offense eager to test their secondary. That possibility puts more pressure on the defensive line and linebackers, who must control the pace of play.

Looking ahead, the Purdue football matchup arrives at a point in the season when momentum matters most for the Fighting Irish. Every game carries weight for their long-term goals. The loss of Burnette forces the staff to adjust in key moments, and special teams now operate with a smaller margin for error. The Irish must execute cleanly to avoid missed opportunities. With depth tested on multiple fronts, they must lean on preparation and discipline to secure a win.