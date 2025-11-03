The 2025 Auburn football team had so much promise, but quickly became a disaster. Their most recent loss was the last straw, with head coach Hugh Freeze getting fired after they lost to Kentucky and only scored three points. The Tigers are 4-5, but every loss they have had was by 10 points or less. Auburn could not get over the hump, even though Freeze thought they were close.

John Cohen and interim head coach DJ Durkin addressed the media at Monday's press conference. Cohen refuted Freeze's claim that the Tigers were close. He said it didn't matter if they were close; at the end of the day, what matters most is whether they get it done. Auburn needs to focus on that in its new head coaching search.

Cohen said, “I'm not going to say that we're close, close doesn't matter. Getting it done matters.”

With Durkin taking over the reins as Auburn's interim head coach, Cohen made clear that Durkin will get a fair chance and could be in the running to be the next head coach.

Auburn hired Durkin as its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in January 2024. Last season, Auburn allowed 330.8 yards per game, ranking 31st in the country. The Tigers’ defense has only improved this season. They are giving up just 309.8 yards per game, which is 22nd in the country this year.

At Monday's press conference, Cohen clarified that he would take advice from multiple sources. Still, he is the final decision maker, and they are not using an outside search committee.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to use a search firm or not. One of the reasons to use a search firm is for background checks and things of that nature. If we use one, it will be more of a peripheral, background type of situation, even though we have opportunities to do those things on our own. Not sure if I use a search firm,” Cohen explained.

“I will tell you this, there is no question that I will take information from industry experts. I will take information from people who really understand college football at a high level. We will go to people who have incredible data. We will go to people who really understand all four corners of the country in this great sport. But, I am the committee. And even though I will listen and I will do as good a job as I possibly can of taking in information, I will be the committee.”

Auburn has multiple different options, whether with Durkin or outside options like James Franklin or Jimbo Fisher. The Tigers have massive options.