Notre Dame's stumble out of the gates has raised questions about whether the Fighting Irish can make it back to the College Football Playoff, but it’s not time to write them off just yet.

An 0-2 start has left their margin for error at zero, but the Irish were competitive in both losses, falling by slim margins to top-10 opponents Miami and Texas A&M. That context, combined with a favorable remaining schedule, means Marcus Freeman's team still has a path forward if it can regroup quickly.

Still, the sense of urgency is real inside the locker room. Safety Adon Shuler shared Freeman's message after the Texas A&M defeat:

”(Coach Freeman said), ‘We could be here, like, oh, we're five points away from being 2-0, but that doesn't help us. The reality is, we're 0-2, and we have to have that mindset and that grit to go get it.”

That gritty mentality will be necessary to avoid Notre Dame's first 0-3 start since 2008. The defense, once the identity of the program, has surrendered 68 points in two games after ranking among the nation's elite last season. With a new coordinator and several NFL departures, the Irish must quickly find answers to prevent big plays from derailing them again.

Freeman himself has shouldered responsibility, stressing that the staff must focus on execution over scheme. He knows the defense has the talent to stabilize; the question is whether the young roster can adapt quickly enough to keep playoff dreams alive.

Purdue looms next, a rivalry game that could serve as a turning point just as it did last season when Notre Dame used a dominant win to spark a 14-game run.

Not everyone is ready to give up on the Irish. College football analyst Joel Klatt recently defended Notre Dame's place in the AP Top 25, calling them ”the best 0-2 team we've seen in a long time.”

He pointed out that despite the record, the offense has shown it can move the ball effectively and that both defeats came against elite competition.

For Freeman, the formula is simple: stop dwelling on what might have been and start stacking wins. Saturday against Purdue is the first chance to prove the Irish are not finished yet.