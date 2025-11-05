The Denver Nuggets will look to stay unblemished at home as they host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings in a high-octane affair, 130-124, on Monday to improve to 4-2. Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 34 points and added seven rebounds, 14 assists, four steals, and two blocks to lead the charge.

Christian Braun added 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists, Aaron Gordon chipped in 20 points and seven rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Murray, however, was included in the injury report ahead of their game against the Heat. But fans should not worry too much as he was listed as “probable” due to “left calf tightness.” He has not missed a game this season.

If the prolific guard sits out, it will be a tough challenge for the Nuggets to make up for his productivity. The 28-year-old Murray is averaging 24.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season.

Murray has dealt with various injuries in the past, including a torn ACL, which forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. During his return in the next campaign, he helped the Nuggets win the NBA Finals against the Heat.

Denver coach Davin Adelman may tap Julian Strawther or Julian Pickett if Murray sits out versus Miami. He can also always make Jokic play point guard. After all, he's the team's best playmaker.

The Nuggets are still undefeated at home in three games, while the Heat are 2-3 on the road. The Nuggets were 26-15 at Ball Arena last season, taking advantage of the dreaded altitude in Mile High City.

Miami is coming off a victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-119, at Intuit Dome on Monday, with Bam Adebayo posting a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat are still without Tyler Herro, who's recovering from left ankle surgery.