The 2025 Texas football team started slowly after massive expectations, but they finally look like the team they were predicted to be. The Texas offense has had its two best games of the year over the last two weeks, and Arch Manning was the key against Vanderbilt. He had his best game of the year against the Commodores, and head coach Steve Sarkisian said as much.

Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Monday about what went right against Vanderbilt as they enter their bye week. He mentioned that after watching the film, Manning had a fantastic game, and he was impressed overall with how the offense looked against the Commodores. Texas football beat reporter Anwar Richardson was the first to report on his thoughts from the game.

Sarkisian said, “I thought Arch played a fantastic game. Going back and watching the tape now numerous times, he was very efficient. I thought he threw the ball extremely accurately. It’s one thing not to throw the ball down the field all the time, but you’ve got to put players in position to make plays with the ball in their hands and I thought our receivers really did that. The accuracy in which he threw the ball on some of those throws, going back to the very first pass to Ryan Wingo.”

Arch Manning has 2,123 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 62.7% completion percentage. It has been a bumpy year for Manning and this offense, after all of the expectations that were thrust onto him at the beginning of the season. However, he is playing much better lately in the season's home stretch.

Steve Sarkisian also said that Arch Manning has been much more accurate. He said he seems less anxious, calmer, poised, and more protected.

It is also worth noting that, based on his performance, Arch Manning was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and then fellow Texas Longhorn Colin Simmons also won the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Longhorns are hungry, and their Saturday win proves they are ready to keep winning and stay in title contention.