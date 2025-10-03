The Notre Dame football team is now 2-2 after a 56-13 blowout win over Arkansas. That led to Sam Pittman being fired as the Arkansas head coach, although the time had been approaching for the past year or so. With the win, Notre Dame's College Football Playoff case is still looking somewhat promising, even with losses to Texas A&M and Miami.

Now, Notre Dame is set to take on Boise State in a battle of teams that were in the College Football Playoff a year ago. But, Marcus Freeman's team is set to be without wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, per Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily.

“Notre Dame receiver Jaden Greathouse will miss Saturday’s game against Boise State with a right thigh injury, per a source,” Freeman wrote. “The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder was injured at practice late this week, but the expectation is that Greathouse won’t miss too much time.”

Greathouse is a junior who has been with Notre Dame his entire college career, and he has just four catches for 73 yards this season. In 2024, he had 26 receptions for 345 yards and a score and he had five touchdowns in 2023, so he has been an option in the offense for the past few seasons.

This year, the Notre Dame offense is still adjusting with CJ Carr as the team's quarterback, but a 56-point showing against Arkansas is reason for optimism.

With Greathouse out for this game, Wisconsin graduate transfer Will Pauling figures to see more work, and he has seven catches for 95 yards and one touchdown this season, with the score coming in the win over Arkansas.

Notre Dame can afford to lose Greathouse for a game or two, and after the Boise State clash, the Irish will take on North Carolina State and USC with both games being in South Bend before another bye in Week 9.