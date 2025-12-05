For the Memphis Grizzlies, the process of integrating two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. with second-year center Zach Edey is viewed not as a puzzle but as a necessary investment. Despite offensive growing pains as they learn to play together, the team’s leadership is expressing clear, long-term confidence in the pairing’s foundational potential. However, the adjustment for Jackson Jr., the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has been significant.

Playing alongside a true, dominant low-post center in Edey for the first time has altered Jackson Jr.'s offensive responsibilities and spacing. Iisalo does not seem worried about the long-term fit as the Grizzlies gain ground in the Western Conference.

“Jaren is improving as a player every year,” Iisalo told ClutchPoints. “He is a dynamic threat, whether it is inside against the smaller guys or outside against the bigger guys.”

Edey, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft known for his 7-foot-4 frame and interior presence. The shift has required Jackson Jr. to evolve within a revamped offensive scheme.

“(Jackson Jr.) has had to adjust to a different type of offensive ecosystem and overall different players around him,” stressed Iisalo. “He has done a great job with that even though he had the injury during the summer.”

Despite the hurdles, the Grizzlies value the defensive tandem formed by Jackson Jr. and Edey, which has bolstered the team's rim protection and contributed to strong metrics when they share the floor.

Article Continues Below

“Defensively, Jaren offers in combination with (Zach Edey), one of the best rim-protecting front lines in the entire league,” added Iisalo. “Those numbers have also been great with them together. Trip gives us a ton.”

It is easy to see why blending Jackson Jr.’s perimeter-based skills with Edey’s paint dominance is a calculated, season-long project the Grizzlies are committed to seeing through. Allowing Jackson Jr. the time to recalibrate his timing and positioning within the new offensive structure will ultimately unlock a more potent and versatile championship contender. Never mind the rest of the nonsense, per the All-Star.

“I think people like to look at what they want to look at when it comes to that kind of (team camaraderie) stuff,” added Jackson Jr. “It's just always been consistent, that's why we never speak on it. There is nothing to speak on. We still have to be aggressive at all times, so that's what I try to do. That's about it.”

So, with all that understood, it's easy to see why the Grizzlies are fine in the West now that Trip and ZamBo are growing together.