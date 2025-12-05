The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is trending toward missing the Week 14 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old missed practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to a lingering heel injury.

Harrison returned in Week 13 after a two-game absence caused by appendicitis surgery, gaining 69 yards on six receptions from seven targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he left the game in the second half after limping visibly.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Monday that Harrison’s heel issue, similar to the one suffered by cornerback Max Melton, is affecting his mobility.

Through 10 games this season, the second-year wideout has totaled 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.9 yards per catch on 69 targets. His absence stacks the deck against the Cardinals' offense, limiting their options.

Fellow wide receiver Greg Dortch did not practice on Thursday due to a chest injury, potentially increasing Michael Wilson's role. Running back Trey Benson, recovering from a knee injury and recently activated from injured reserve, has now missed four consecutive practices.

Other notable absences included linebacker Josh Sweat (NIR-rest), defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (knee), cornerback Max Melton (heel), and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle). Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, returned to a limited role after missing Wednesday’s practice with a groin issue. Wide receiver Xavier Weaver appeared on the injury report as limited with a hamstring concern.

Arizona comes into Sunday’s clash at 3-9, having lost four straight games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is coming off a 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers but has won four of their last five matchups.

As they have been eliminated from the playoff race, the Cardinals should prioritize Harrison’s long-term health over rushing him back. He will have one final opportunity to practice on Friday, but consecutive absences suggest it is unlikely he will suit up against the Rams.