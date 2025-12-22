The playoff runway looks a lot clearer for Ohio State now that its most dangerous weapon says he’s finally back to full speed. After gutting through late-season wear and tear, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith said he’s feeling 100% healthy again, a crucial development as the Buckeyes prepare for the College Football Playoff with Ryan Day taking over play-calling duties.

Smith’s late-year status had been a talking point because his impact is usually obvious even when the box score isn’t loud. Patrick Murphy reported that Smith said he was “banged up” during the Michigan game, but has since returned to full health.

Chase Brown added that Smith described dealing with a quad strain and that he was originally expected to miss three to four weeks, but credited God for helping him get back in time to contribute against Michigan.

That context matters because it frames how much Ohio State was managing him down the stretch, and how different the offense can look if he’s truly at peak explosiveness again.

That fresh start isn’t just physical, either. With Day stepping in as the primary offensive play caller for the CFP, the Buckeyes are signaling they want cleaner execution and sharper rhythm when the stakes spike.

A healthy Smith gives that shift immediate teeth, because it restores the one matchup problem every defense has to build its plan around.

And that’s where Julian Sayin’s mindset enters the picture. Patrick Murphy shared that Sayin said he watched how Will Howard prepared during the CFP last season, and the takeaway stuck with him.

Even with Ohio State focused on its own house, the CFP debate keeps swirling nationally. Urban Meyer argued that Group of Five teams should have to schedule and play three top-50 programs to be considered for the playoff field, a stance he shared on The Triple Option podcast, per On3.

Whether people agree or not, it underlines the same theme Ohio State is leaning into.