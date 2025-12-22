The Biletnikoff conversation isn’t going away in Columbus, because a lot of people around the Ohio State football team clearly felt Jeremiah Smith had the kind of season that usually ends with hardware.

He finished as a finalist again and didn’t win again, and that stings, especially when the belief is that no receiver forced more weekly defensive adjustments than Smith did in a year where he even drew Heisman attention.

Now, the more practical update is exactly what Buckeyes fans wanted to hear heading into the playoff stretch. Patrick Murphy reported on X that Smith said he was “banged up” in the Michigan game, but that he’s now back feeling 100% healthy.

Chase Brown added more context, reporting that Smith said he dealt with a quad strain this season, and that he was originally supposed to miss three to four weeks.

Instead, Smith credited his faith for getting him back on time and said he did everything he could to be available for the Michigan game because he wanted to be out there.

Article Continues Below

That timeline matters because it reframes a few late-season moments where Smith may not have looked quite as explosive, and it also changes the mood around Ohio State’s ceiling. If he’s truly back to full speed, it gives the Buckeyes their most feared matchup piece at the exact moment the margins get microscopic.

There’s also a major structural shift coming on offense. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he will take over as the Buckeyes’ offensive play caller for the College Football Playoff, per Dan Hope.

That move is a clear signal that Ohio State wants a sharper, more decisive version of itself in the postseason, especially after an outing where the offense struggled to consistently open things up, and Smith wasn’t as featured as you’d expect.

Put it all together, and you get a pretty straightforward equation: a healthy Jeremiah Smith plus a tightened-up, Day-directed offensive operation is Ohio State’s best argument for turning “robbed” frustration into something that actually matters, a run that forces everyone to stop debating awards and start dealing with them on the field.