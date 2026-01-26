As the 2025 college football season has come to an end, it is time to focus on 2026. Way-too-early Top 25 rankings have come out for 2026, and multiple outlets have put out their rankings. Now, a composite of many of those rankings has been compiled, with Indiana being dethroned at number one.

Ohio State takes the top spot, just edging out Indiana, which ranked second, according to the composite rankings put out by Nick Schultz of On3Sports. Texas, Georgia, and Oregon rounded out the top three.

The composite rankings used nine different sources to compile the results. On3, Crain & Cone, ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Sporting News, Yahoo! Sports, Fox Sports, and The Athletic were the ten sources used. A team was awarded 25 points for a first-place vote, then 24 for second place, 23 points for third, and so on.

Ohio State took the top spot, with 210 points and two first-place votes. On3 and CBS Sports both ranked Ohio State with the top spot, while Crain and Cone, and Yahoo! Sports have them with the lowest ranking at fourth.

Indiana finished second and had the most first-place votes with four of them. Still, they are six points behind Ohio State, with On3 ranking them fifth, The Athletic having them at six, and CBS Sports ranking them eighth.

Texas took one first-place vote, finishing the composite ranked third, while the last two first-place votes went to Oregon. Georgia did not have a first-place vote, but multiple places ranked them second or third, placing them fourth overall.

There is also a wide range of teams who recieved voted overall. SMU, Iowa, Missouri, Houston, and Vanderbilt took the last five spots, but 12 other teams also got votes in the Top-25 from at least one source.

While Ohio State edged Indiana in the way-too-early ranking, Indiana will get a chance to prove they are the better team on October 17, 2026, as the Hooisers host the Buckeyes.