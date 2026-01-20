On Monday night, the Ohio State football program could only sit back and watch as the Indiana Hoosiers won their first national championship against the Miami Hurricanes. The Buckeyes lost to both Indiana and Miami in consecutive games to close out their season this year, the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game and the Hurricanes in the quarterfinal round of the playoff.

However, that isn't stopping the national media from getting on the Ohio State hype train heading into next season, as recently, the Buckeyes were named at number one in On3 Sports' way-too-early rankings for the 2026 college football season.

“Having the top pass-catch combo in college football is always a good place to start. Julian Sayin returns at quarterback and Jeremiah Smith at receiver,” wrote Chris Low as part of the explanation for the ranking. “…The Buckeyes are hopeful Alabama transfer Qua Russaw can add some pass-rushing punch.”

Still, not everyone is so bullish on the Buckeyes heading into next season, as ESPN ranked Ohio State at number six for the 2026 campaign.

“…along with having to replace key players on defense, Ohio State will face one of the most demanding schedules in the FBS next season,” noted the publication, pointing out road games against Texas, Indiana, and USC that the Buckeyes will have to embark on next season.

As On3 Sports mentioned, Jeremiah Smith, who established himself as arguably the best player in the country this season, will be back in Columbus next year, as will Julian Sayin, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award but didn't exactly distinguish himself in Ohio State's playoff loss to Miami.

On defense, the Buckeyes will have to find a way to replace the production of star Caleb Downs and others. Still, they'll likely be one of the most loaded teams talent-wise in the entire country.