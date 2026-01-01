Ohio State’s quarterback room is undergoing another significant shift. Lincoln Kienholz is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Kienholz’s decision comes after a tightly contested offseason battle in which he ultimately lost the starting quarterback job to Julian Sayin. It was a competition that defined Ohio State’s quarterback outlook for the 2025 season. It also defined Kienholz's future with the Buckeyes. With Sayin entrenched as Ohio State’s clear QB1 and positioned to return next year, Kienholz faced limited avenues to consistent playing time moving forward.

A former four-star recruit from Pierre, South Dakota, Kienholz arrived at Ohio State with their 2023 recruiting class. Ranked No. 138 overall and the No. 11 quarterback nationally, he was a three-sport standout. Now, he'll look for options elsewhere after seldom seeing the field with the Buckeyes.

Lincoln Kienholz seldom saw the field for Ohio State

There's a reason why Kienholz is transferring: playing time was never there for him.

Kienholz redshirted in 2023. However, he was thrust into action during the Cotton Bowl against Missouri after Kyle McCord opted out and Devin Brown suffered an in-game injury. Despite completing just 6-of-17 passes for 86 yards in a 14-3 loss, the appearance provided valuable experience. But it never amounted to more with the Buckeyes. Kienholz spent 2024 as a reserve during Ohio State’s national championship run. After that, he served as Sayin’s primary backup in 2025.

In limited action this season, Kienholz was efficient. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown while adding 66 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He consistently pushed Sayin throughout fall camp. That was a dynamic that head coach Ryan Day has long valued in developing elite quarterbacks.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Kienholz is expected to be one of the more intriguing quarterback options in the portal. His departure clarifies the Buckeyes’ future depth chart. Sayin is entrenched as the starter. Meanwhile, five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair is poised to step into the primary backup role as Ohio State looks ahead.