The Ohio State football team is entering the 2026 season with a singular focus on returning to the CFP National Championship. This goal has prompted significant shifts in both the coaching staff and the roster. To stabilize the offense following Brian Hartline's departure to USF, head coach Ryan Day hired former NFL head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator. Smith, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, officially joined the program on Saturday, bringing extensive professional experience from his recent tenures with the Steelers and Falcons.

This high-profile hire aligns with the team's strategy of utilizing NFL-caliber leadership, as Smith joins defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to oversee a squad that remains a premier title contender despite ongoing fluctuations within the transfer portal.

The transition to the professional level is already generating significant excitement for Caleb Downs, specifically regarding a potential on-field matchup against his brother, Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts. Bleacher Report shared a bold message from the Buckeyes defensive back on X, where Caleb reacted to the possibility of facing his sibling by stating, ”Oh my goodness, I'm finna slam him.”

It's about to go down 🤣🍿

This playful sibling rivalry adds a personal dimension to the intense atmosphere in Columbus as the team prepares for its highly anticipated season opener. By blending veteran coaching expertise with a motivated roster of elite athletes, Ohio State is positioning itself to navigate these personnel changes and remain a dominant force in the national title race as Caleb prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

These roster fluctuations recently included the departure of wide receiver Bodpegn Miller, who committed to Big Ten rival Washington, according to reporting from Pete Nakos. Miller's exit comes at a time when the Buckeyes are reorganizing their receiving corps after losing Carnell Tate to the NFL and several depth pieces to other programs.

Arthur Smith is the second former NFL head coach to work as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in the last three years, following Chip Kelly's tenure in 2024, and his experience will be vital as the team targets its next championship.