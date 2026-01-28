Ohio State is focused on getting back to the CFP National Championship in 2026. Ohio State is projected as one of the top teams in the nation heading into next year. While the team is loaded with talent, they did just lose a player in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Ohio State transfer wide receiver Bodpegn Miller has committed to Big Ten rival Washington, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports.

Miller played quarterback and defensive back in high school, but moved to wide receiver when he joined Ohio State. He was a finalist for the Mr. Football award in Ohio in his senior season of high school. Miller was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked as a top ten player in the state, as well as the 12th best athlete in the nation.

Article Continues Below

In his true freshman season, Miller did not see any action for the Buckeyes. There was going to be a chance for him to compete for time in 2026. Carnell Tate is off to the NFL, while Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham both transferred to Notre Dame. Further, Bryson Rodgers followed Brian Hartline to South Florida. The team returns Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss as the top two receivers, but beyond that, there was room for Miller to possibly be the third receiver.

Meanwhile, Washington needed help at receiver. Denzel Boston, the top receiver for the Huskies, is off to the NFL. Meanwhile, Raiden Vines-Bright, Marcus Harris, Kevin Green Jr., and Audric Harris have left the program via the transfer portal.

The Huskies do not face Ohio State this year, opening their season on September 5 against Washington State. Currently, Washington is seen as a potential Top 25 team, and adding a player like Miller could be a major boost.