The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, in a game that many believe the Buckeyes can win easily. However, it appears that Dave Portnoy thinks this is a matchup that could get away from head coach Ryan Day and the defending champions.

While on the “Big Noon Kickoff” set on Fox, the founder of Barstool Sports boldly declared that whenever Ohio State gets into a tough situation, Day and the Buckeyes “panic and pee down their legs.” It's safe to say, Portnoy thinks the Buckeyes are in trouble on Saturday.

“Let me tell you something. I am an Ohio State expert,” said Dave Portnoy. “You get them in deep water, nobody panics and pees down their leg faster than Ryan Day and Ohio State. Anytime they are in trouble, they fold. We've seen vs. Michigan. I think Washington, you keep that third, fourth quarter [close], you'll see the true Ohio State team come out when they can't be the bully.”

Dave Portnoy and Big Cat both pick Washington to upset Ohio State today and Portnoy has some thoughts. "Nobody panics and pees down their leg faster than Ryan Day and Ohio State." pic.twitter.com/3kztgsSCdw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 27, 2025

Portnoy is a well-known die-hard Michigan Wolverines fan, who is the biggest rival of the Buckeyes. So, there may be just a little bit of bias in his opinion about the Ohio State-Washington matchup. However, the Barstool crew might be all in on the Huskies, as Dan Katz, who is more commonly known as “Big Cat,” also believes that Washington can pull off the upset.

The Buckeyes earned a big 14-7 Week 1 win over the Texas Longhorns, but the program hasn't played anybody of note ever since. Ohio State has wins over Grambling State and Ohio in weeks past. Washington hasn't played the toughest competition in their first three games either, but the team does look much more competitive than last season.

All eyes will be on Ohio State and Washington as both teams aim to remain undefeated. The Buckeyes will retain their No. 1 rank with a victory, while the Huskies would more than likely catapult themselves into the Top 25.