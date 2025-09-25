The Ohio State football program goes on the road for the first time this year against the Washington Huskies. The Huskies have started the year undefeated and have an electric offense led by Demond Williams Jr. under center. The noise in Husky Stadium will be the most significant factor in the game for Ohio State, and they have been practicing with ways to deal with it.

Ryan Day has talked a lot about the noise factor, and Center Carson Hinzman also mentioned that they need to have “poise in the noise” and that they are going to adopt a silent cadence against the Huskies. Day voiced his concerns that when teams go with a silent cadence, the offense can go passive, but it's something that they need to focus on. Carson Hinzman elaborated more to Dillon Davis for the Delaware Gazette about dealing with the crowd factor.

Davis said, “It's about communication and ‘Poise in the Noise.' It will be a great atmosphere and challenge, but we have a lot of experience playing in high-pressure situations. We had two weeks to prepare and get on the same page as an experienced offensive line to ensure we know when to go silent or if we will communicate more specifically.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day mentioned how he believes in the offensive line in this game, especially with Hinzman leading the way.

“When you're inexperienced, it's a big challenge. Carson's been in it before. … These are not young guys (on the offensive line) in this environment. … We have to use it as a weapon. We can't let it hinder us in any way.”

The questions surrounding Ohio State are how they handle this road atmosphere because this is Julian Sayin's first road game as a starting quarterback. Ryan Day wants to see Sayin take control of this offense from the jump and lead the way for the offense in a hostile environment.

The Huskies also have a star at quarterback in their own right with Demond Williams Jr., so the Buckeyes need to take control of this game from the jump.